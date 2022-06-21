Former President Trump has two remaining Congressional candidates — former state Rep. Vernon Jones in the 10th district and Jake Evans in the 6th — competing in primary runoffs today.

What's happening: Trump has made a few last-minute moves on behalf of Jones and Evans, yet going into Election Day, each has been vastly out-fundraised by their respective opponents.

Gov. Brian Kemp, meanwhile, took a rare step to endorse Jones' opponent, Mike Collins, last week.

Why it matters: In these two Republican-leaning districts, the GOP primary winners are likely to take office.

Zoom in: While Trump largely stayed out of these races since the May 24 primary, he held a brief tele-rally for Evans on Monday, calling him a "MAGA warrior."

His PAC made roughly $10,000 worth of last-minute donations to each candidate for GOTV phone calls and text messages.

He also came to Jones' defense in a video message after a barrage of attack ads by his opponent and recorded a robocall.

Catch up quick: In the 10th district, Jones received Trump's support immediately after stepping out of a primary bid against Kemp.

Trump held a March fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for Jones, but Collins, a former trucking executive (and son of a former Georgia Congressman), has brought in more than twice as much money as Jones.

Meanwhile, in the 6th district, Evans — a Republican attorney and former State Ethics Commission chair whose father served as a Trump-appointed ambassador to Luxembourg — received Trump's backing in May.

His opponent, Rich McCormick, a Marine veteran, emergency room physician and 2020 candidate in the 7th district has still raised nearly twice as much money as Evans.

What they're saying: Martha Zoller, a conservative talk show host in North Georgia, said she was surprised Trump hasn’t been more involved because he’s "had his best outcomes, so far, in House and Senate races."

After many of Trump's candidates lost handily in the May 24 primary, it "was a signal that Georgia's Republican primary voters were willing to make their own choices," Heath Garrett, a Georgia Republican strategist, told Axios.

The bottom line: Regardless of these runoff outcomes, Trump will still have candidates he’s endorsed competing in the general election alongside candidates he has vowed to defeat.