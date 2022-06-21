Coal, methane power plants top Georgia's "dirtiest" list

The top 10 "dirtiest" power plants in Georgia release as many emissions as 7.7 million cars every year, according to a new report from Environment Georgia.

Driving the news: Released Monday, the nonprofit's report ranks power plants that generate the most carbon emissions every year.

Details: Plants Bowen near Cartersville, McDonough in Cobb County and Scherer in Macon — all Georgia Power plants — top the statewide list and also scored spots on the national ranking (No. 23, 34 and 36, respectively).

The top 10 generate 57% of the state's electricity but are responsible for more than 90% of the power sector's carbon emissions, says the report, which calls on policymakers and regulators to limit global warming pollution.

What they're saying: Two of the plants still primarily burn coal for electricity. The rest burn primarily methane, a lower-carbon fuel source by comparison.

However, methane has a higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide, and leaks contribute to climate change, Environment Georgia says.

The other side: Oglethorpe Power, which operates and/or has ownership stakes in several of the plants, will continue to transition its energy portfolio to meet “reasonable carbon reduction goals,” spokesperson Blair Romero says. 40% of its generation will be emissions-free when new Plant Vogtle reactors turn on, she says.