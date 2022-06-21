Overhaul on the way for dangerous 10th and Monroe intersection

Heads up, bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers: The dangerous and hectic intersection at 10th Street and Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park is getting a long-overdue makeover.

Why it matters: Thousands of cars, Midtown High School students and pedestrians and bicyclists traversing the Beltline and Piedmont Park come together at the intersection.

Details: This month, the city will bid out the redesign of the intersection, Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan says in his June constituent newsletter.

Plans show a raised intersection to encourage motorists to slow down. On 10th Street, crews will remove a turn lane and extend the on-street parking.

The plan also calls for extending the 10th Street bike lane across Monroe and connecting with the Beltline Eastside Trail.

Flashback: In February 2016, 16-year-old Alexia Hyneman was biking home from Midtown High when she was struck and killed by a driver at the intersection.

Her death rallied the community to demand city officials make Monroe Drive and the area safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

What they're saying: Rebecca Serna, the executive director of bike and pedestrian advocacy group Propel ATL, says the improvements should make crossing safer.