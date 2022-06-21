Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.

This oversized saltwater pool comes with free pool toys, WiFi, and plenty of spots to sit in the shade.

Location: Lilburn

Lilburn Cost: $50 per hour for up to 8 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 8 guests)

$50 per hour for up to 8 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 8 guests) Number of guests: Up to 20.

This luxury oasis comes equipped with a tanning ledge, hot tub, 8-foot waterfall, and grotto, all while you're surrounded by palm trees and other tropical landscaping.

Location: Northeast Atlanta

Northeast Atlanta Cost: $81-$90 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)

$81-$90 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests) Number of guests: Up to 15.

Host your next party at this private pool tucked away on a 3.5-acre estate.

Location: Jonesboro

Jonesboro Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests, ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)

$100 per hour for up to 10 guests, ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests) Number of guests: Up to 100.

