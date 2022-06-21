55 mins ago - Things to Do
3 private pools to rent near Atlanta starting at $50 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.
1. Spacious Saltwater Pool
This oversized saltwater pool comes with free pool toys, WiFi, and plenty of spots to sit in the shade.
- Location: Lilburn
- Cost: $50 per hour for up to 8 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 8 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 20.
2. Tropical Paradise
This luxury oasis comes equipped with a tanning ledge, hot tub, 8-foot waterfall, and grotto, all while you're surrounded by palm trees and other tropical landscaping.
- Location: Northeast Atlanta
- Cost: $81-$90 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 15.
3. Resort Style Pool & Heated Jacuzzi
Host your next party at this private pool tucked away on a 3.5-acre estate.
- Location: Jonesboro
- Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests, ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 100.
