3 private pools to rent near Atlanta starting at $50 an hour

Maxwell Millington
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Spacious Saltwater Pool

This oversized saltwater pool comes with free pool toys, WiFi, and plenty of spots to sit in the shade.

  • Location: Lilburn
  • Cost: $50 per hour for up to 8 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 8 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 20.
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Tropical Paradise

This luxury oasis comes equipped with a tanning ledge, hot tub, 8-foot waterfall, and grotto, all while you're surrounded by palm trees and other tropical landscaping.

  • Location: Northeast Atlanta
  • Cost: $81-$90 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 15.
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Resort Style Pool & Heated Jacuzzi

Host your next party at this private pool tucked away on a 3.5-acre estate.

  • Location: Jonesboro
  • Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests, ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 100.
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
