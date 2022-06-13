Coldplay has stellar show in first Atlanta performance since 2012

Coldplay performed in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was an electric, soul-filled performance, and it felt like a return to normal for concerts.

State of play: Very little would signal we are still dealing with COVID-19. Although new cases in Georgia have been slowly ticking up since early April.

Only a few people, out of tens of thousands, were wearing masks. But there were plenty of hand sanitizing stations around the arena.

However, social distancing is not nearly a thing anymore.

About the concert: In my opinion, Mercedes-Benz put on one of its best performances since it opened in 2017.

The roof opened just shortly before Coldplay took the stage to reveal a near-full moon. The weather cooperated, and the vicious Georgia humidity had little impact.

Coldplay opened with their hit "Higher Power", which sent a pulse of energy through the stadium. The performance featured an appearance from Atlanta's own Kelly Rowland.

Going green: Before the performance, cyclists could be seen pedaling away. They were generating energy to power certain parts of the show and some of the lights on stage.

This was a nice eco-friendly touch that fits MBS' mission. In 2017, it was the first sports venue in the U.S. to receive platinum certification by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system.

One cool thing: Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin took time out of the show to acknowledge the cities that have recently dealt with mass shootings like Uvalde, Texas, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Martin asked the crowd to send love to the people of Ukraine.

Ross' thought bubble: This was one of the top three concerts I've ever been to. (Up there with Bruno Mars and Beyoncé, the queen. herself). The energy in the building was palpable.

Now, if only that same level of excitement can be replicated for Atlanta Falcons' home games. (Too soon?)

What's next: Luke Combs is slated to play at MBS on July 30. The Weeknd makes an appearance Aug. 11.