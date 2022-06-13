2 hours ago - Real Estate
A $17.8 million private Georgia island compound
The most expensive property on the market in Georgia is a compound on its own private island in the coastal marsh.
What's happening: Little Hawkins Island is for sale at a cool $17.8 million. It sits within the exclusive Hawkins Island development off of St. Simon's Island.
The big picture: Randy Burgess, the property's listing agent and a partner with Burnett Partners, tells Axios there aren't any other private island compounds for sale in the region.
- Plus, you literally can't duplicate the property because of permitting restrictions on marsh hammocks.
- "You can't just say, 'Well, there's five of these and if I don't buy that one, I'll buy another one.' There aren't any others like it," he said.
Details: It's a nearly four-acre gated compound within the gated Hawkins Island community, originally developed by the Sea Island Company.
- 11,000 square feet of residential space across four buildings
- Two guest cottages
- A 2,000 square-foot clubhouse
- A hot tub, pool, and boat dock with deep water access
- The home's interior designer also did the Sea Island Cloister hotel.
- A 1,000-foot-long private bridge that's built to Department of Transportation standards, according to Burgess
