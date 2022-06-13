The most expensive property on the market in Georgia is a compound on its own private island in the coastal marsh.

What's happening: Little Hawkins Island is for sale at a cool $17.8 million. It sits within the exclusive Hawkins Island development off of St. Simon's Island.

The big picture: Randy Burgess, the property's listing agent and a partner with Burnett Partners, tells Axios there aren't any other private island compounds for sale in the region.

Plus, you literally can't duplicate the property because of permitting restrictions on marsh hammocks.

"You can't just say, 'Well, there's five of these and if I don't buy that one, I'll buy another one.' There aren't any others like it," he said.

Photo: Harlan Hambright

Details: It's a nearly four-acre gated compound within the gated Hawkins Island community, originally developed by the Sea Island Company.

11,000 square feet of residential space across four buildings

Two guest cottages

A 2,000 square-foot clubhouse

A hot tub, pool, and boat dock with deep water access

The home's interior designer also did the Sea Island Cloister hotel.

A 1,000-foot-long private bridge that's built to Department of Transportation standards, according to Burgess

Photo: Harlan Hambright

Here's the full listing.