13 hours ago - News

The state of Georgia's stalled gun control debate

Emma Hurt
Illustration of a blue word balloon overlaid with a red word balloon, and a rifle in both of them.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

March for Our Lives is coming to Atlanta on Saturday.

What's happening: This weekend, hundreds of demonstrations calling for tighter gun control will be held across the country. The event is organized by March for Our Lives, a student-led group founded in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Details: In the metro area, a march is scheduled to start at 1pm Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Others are happening in Snellville, Marietta and Gainesville.

Yes, but: In Georgia, the debate remains stalled.

State of play: Gov. Brian Kemp, who shepherded the state's permitless carry measure into law this year, has not spoken about gun control as a possible response to the recent shootings. In remarks Monday to a group of Georgia school resource officers, he spoke solely about school safety measures and mental health support.

  • Kemp highlighted nearly $70 million in school security grants included in his 2019 budget, as well as the new sweeping mental health reform law.
  • Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, on the other hand, said he’s ready for "a conservative and comprehensive conversation about changing the trajectory of gun violence," but he isn’t running for re-election.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock told the AJC they're allowing bipartisan negotiations to continue without calling for specifics. Warnock did say it would amount to a "moral failure" if the Senate ended up with nothing.

  • The House on Thursday passed a bill with Republican support, sponsored by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) to create a federal "red flag" or risk protection law.

What we're watching: With a stalled conversation in Georgia, all eyes remain on the Senate negotiations. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told CNN a vote on a deal could happen this month.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more