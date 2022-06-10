March for Our Lives is coming to Atlanta on Saturday.

What's happening: This weekend, hundreds of demonstrations calling for tighter gun control will be held across the country. The event is organized by March for Our Lives, a student-led group founded in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Details: In the metro area, a march is scheduled to start at 1pm Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Others are happening in Snellville, Marietta and Gainesville.

Yes, but: In Georgia, the debate remains stalled.

State of play: Gov. Brian Kemp, who shepherded the state's permitless carry measure into law this year, has not spoken about gun control as a possible response to the recent shootings. In remarks Monday to a group of Georgia school resource officers, he spoke solely about school safety measures and mental health support.

Kemp highlighted nearly $70 million in school security grants included in his 2019 budget, as well as the new sweeping mental health reform law.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, on the other hand, said he’s ready for "a conservative and comprehensive conversation about changing the trajectory of gun violence," but he isn’t running for re-election.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock told the AJC they're allowing bipartisan negotiations to continue without calling for specifics. Warnock did say it would amount to a "moral failure" if the Senate ended up with nothing.

The House on Thursday passed a bill with Republican support, sponsored by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) to create a federal "red flag" or risk protection law.

What we're watching: With a stalled conversation in Georgia, all eyes remain on the Senate negotiations. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told CNN a vote on a deal could happen this month.