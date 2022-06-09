Remember when... the feds sued Coca-Cola over caffeine?

Welcome to "Remember when...," a semi-regular Throwback Thursday feature where we revisit the largely forgotten strange, uplifting, pivotal or baffling moments from Atlanta’s history.

In the early 1900s, Harvey Washington Wiley was on a crusade to save the country from a menace: soft drinks and brain tonics that contained additives ranging from lithium to cocaine to, yes, caffeine.

Eager to make an example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief chemist set his sights on Coca-Cola.

In 1909, federal agents seized a shipment of Coca-Cola syrup traveling from Atlanta to a Tennessee bottling plant. Thus was born the wonderfully named lawsuit: United States v. Forty Barrels and Twenty Kegs of Coca Cola.

During the trial, government witnesses painted the soft drink — which years earlier had removed the trace amounts of cocaine in the product — as poison that turned students at a girls’ school into “wild nocturnal freaks,” Mark Pendergrast writes in his book “For God, Country, and Coca-Cola.”

The verdict: A judge dismissed the case, ruling that caffeine was not an additive, Deborah Blum writes in her 2018 book “The Poison Squad.”

The feds persisted, and in 1916 the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the ruling. Coca-Cola voluntarily cut the amount of caffeine in its drinks by half.

Yes, but: Blum notes that a star witness for the defense built an argument that helped turn caffeine into one of our most widely consumed drugs.

Harry Hollingworth, a psychologist, ran a groundbreaking 40-day double-blind study on the effects of caffeine. His findings: The substance wasn’t turning people into ravenous speed demons.

In fact, in reasonable amounts, it could make people more alert and productive.

Next time you take a sip, thank Harry.