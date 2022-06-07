Screen Time with Mike Luckovich

From now until the end of June, two-time Pulitzer-winner Mike Luckovich is exhibiting his provocative, poignant and progressive editorial cartoons at the rek gallery in Tucker. As part of our Screen Time series, we chatted with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's longtime resident cartoonist about his media diet.

📲 First tap of the day: In the morning, I usually first look at Twitter. I’m on Twitter all day long. You have all these pundits who will talk about the latest thing, which keeps me informed.

🖥 Throughout the day: I tend to stick with real news sites — Washington Post, New York Times, the AJC. I like Raw Story.

eBay is my guilty pleasure. I love collecting old leather jackets. You can get a jacket for next to nothing on eBay.

I don’t spend a lot of time farting around on the computer. I have to have my cartoon done by 4pm. In the past, I was always a procrastinator. I’d goof around all day and knew I could wait until 8 at night.

We have earlier deadlines now so I don't have that luxury, so I spend more time reading the AJC and other sites.

📺 Currently streaming: At my house, we watch a lot of news and MSNBC. We just finished watching "Ozark." And we’ve been watching "Barry." I love it.

There are scenes — like when he tried to bomb a house and he calls the detonator company and they put him on hold with the music — that are far-fetched but work so well.

🎸 Playlist: I listen to old school funk music. The Gap Band, Con Funk Shun, Commodores. My sister and I used to be a kind of dance team and "Machine Gun" was a song we’d dance to.

When I was 14 or 15 years old I was living in Boise. I was listening to the radio in my bedroom and on comes “Dazz” by Brick. After that, it was all funk.

🧘 Unplug: Next to my desk in my basement office is a workout bench. I work out every single day, and I run three miles every day in my neighborhood in a circuit.