Atlanta Pride organizers are asking the city's LGBTQ+ communities whether they’re comfortable with uniformed Atlanta police participating in the popular event’s parade.

Driving the news: Today, festival organizers are sending a survey to community members about how the event should engage with police outside of those required to provide security.

In addition, Atlanta Pride is hosting focus groups throughout the summer with Latino, trans and Black leaders along with other members of the city’s LGBTQ+ communities to gauge their opinions.

Catch up quick: Around the country, organizers of Pride events are reconsidering whether to let police participate.

Event organizers cite recent police killings of Black Americans, as well as Pride's origins in commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots — which began as an uprising against police — as reasons to keep officers out.

Details: Jamie Fergerson, the executive director of Atlanta Pride, says the issue has divided community members, a significant portion of which has served in law enforcement and others who expressed discomfort around armed people in uniform.

“We have to strike a balance between making a safe area from people who don’t like us and making an area where there is a minimal chance of any sort of inappropriate police behavior.”

Fergerson, who says she remembers one year when an officer providing security along the parade route called her the “f-word,” says Pride’s relationship with APD has improved over the years.

The event has reduced the visible presence of long rifles and doesn’t allow paid private security performing basic crowd control or festival operations to be armed.

Organizers request that officers who want to march in the parade to support LGBTQ+ causes wear City of Atlanta pride shirts and walk with the mayor’s contingent.

History lesson: APD’s fraught relationship with the LGBTQ+ communities was rebooted after officers' controversial 2009 raid of the Atlanta Eagle bar in Midtown.

The big picture: The oldest pride festivals turned 52 this year, and across the country, organizers are reassessing how to best serve their communities — especially now that the hard-fought battle to win the right to marry ended in 2015.

“There’s a little bit of a crisis of identity among all of the [older and more established festivals]... Who are we going to be in the next season of our lives?”

Of note: Axios Atlanta could not reach organizers of Atlanta Black Pride, another LGBTQ+ group that‘s held a separate festival since 1996, before publication.