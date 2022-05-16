Surging mortgage rates make home buying more expensive in Atlanta
Mortgage rates surpassed 5% — the highest they've been in years, according to data shared by Freddie Mac.
Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying in a seller's market more affordable.
- In March 2022, median home sale values in Atlanta were up 21.4% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too.
- Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.
State of play: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. In late April 2022, mortgage rates were at 5.11%.
If you were to take out a $300,000 30-year mortgage loan in April 2021, your monthly principal and interest would be around $1,260, according to numbers shared by Freddie Mac.
- Your monthly payment on $300,000 30-year loan in April 2022 (at 5.11%) would be $1,631.
- That's $371 more per month; $4,452 a year; and $133,560 more over the life of your loan.
What's next: Mortgage rates are expected to rise throughout the year, averaging 4.6% for 2022 and 5% for 2023, according to Freddie Mac's trend forecast.
- If demand subsides because of rising rates, housing prices could stabilize.
- We're still in a supply crunch, so inventory would have to catch up to the remaining demand for prices to cool.
