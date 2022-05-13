3 must-try rooftop bars in Atlanta
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.
Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.
1. Estrella
Details: This laid-back space serving Mexican cuisine is located upstairs at Beltline restaurant Bazanti.
Perks: Fresh squeezed margaritas — no reservations needed.
Address: 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Suite 102
2. Drawbar
Details: A lush bar and lounge at the Bellyard Hotel slinging colorful cocktails.
Go when: You want to get dressed up and take pictures under the lofted greenery.
Address: 1 Interlock Ave. NW
3. Rowdy Tiger
Details: Step back in time with a whiskey-based cocktail at this Midtown speakeasy and kitchen.
Menu: Level up your old fashioned with something from the impressive whiskey selection.
Address: 866 W. Peachtree St. NW
