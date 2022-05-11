Senate confirms Georgia native Lisa Cook to Federal Reserve

Lisa Cook, a Milledgeville native and Spelman graduate, has been confirmed to the board of the Federal Reserve Bank.

The Michigan State economist is the first Black woman in American history to join the country's central bank.

Why it matters: You know those interest rates everyone's talking about? The Fed controls them.

Go deeper: Axios' Neil Irwin takes a deep dive into how the Fed really works.

Catch up quick: Axios' Hans Nichols broke the news of Cook's consideration. He reported that her research implies she is less concerned about inflation and more focused on improving labor market conditions.

This appointment, Nichols reported, also reveals Biden's preferences for monetary policy and how he may reconstitute the Fed.

Details: Cook served on an Obama administration advisory council and on Biden's transition team.

She has also taught at Harvard and had visiting appointments at four regional Federal Reserve Banks and the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The intrigue: Cook's appointment saw pushback from Republicans who criticized her past social media activity. The original confirmation vote failed when several Democrats were absent with COVID-19.