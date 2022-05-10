3 hours ago - Things to Do

How to find friends in a transient city like Atlanta

Emma Hurt
Illustration of two mugs, one with the word "best" and the other with the word "friends" on their sides
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Our eagle-eyed editor Kayla spotted this Reddit thread about how to make adult friends in Georgia. And it's got some gems.

Breaking news: Making adult friends can be hard.

Here are some ideas for OP from friendly Reddit users:

Don't want a commute? Talk to your neighbors. That's how Emma found her Atlanta friend group!

Of note: "It's the south. Talking to the people in the grocery line seems to be a good way to make friends" — wisdom from AuroraGrace123.

The bottom line from slothspiritanimal: "Say yes even if you are feeling lazy, or it feels too far to drive, or it's not your most favorite activity. Say yes enough, and be a good person, and I pretty much guarantee you will make friends. And then you can say no if you want to just stay home and binge Netflix."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more