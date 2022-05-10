How to find friends in a transient city like Atlanta
Our eagle-eyed editor Kayla spotted this Reddit thread about how to make adult friends in Georgia. And it's got some gems.
Breaking news: Making adult friends can be hard.
Here are some ideas for OP from friendly Reddit users:
- ALTA's tennis league. "Noob we had invited to our team ended up marrying my best friend. Tennis is love." — darthwheeler
- Hike! JFAF1702 recommends Georgia Hiking Singles 20s & 30s Facebook group. "More of a friends group than a strictly 'singles' group."
- Majanklebiter suggests kickball, a classic, and bocce. Try GO Kickball for a range of locations.
- Join your college's local alumni association, Born-2-Roll says.
- Volunteer, multiple users say. There's Trees Atlanta. Oakland Cemetery. The Humane Society. And so much more!
- Free workouts with the November Project every Wednesday.
Don't want a commute? Talk to your neighbors. That's how Emma found her Atlanta friend group!
Of note: "It's the south. Talking to the people in the grocery line seems to be a good way to make friends" — wisdom from AuroraGrace123.
The bottom line from slothspiritanimal: "Say yes even if you are feeling lazy, or it feels too far to drive, or it's not your most favorite activity. Say yes enough, and be a good person, and I pretty much guarantee you will make friends. And then you can say no if you want to just stay home and binge Netflix."
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.