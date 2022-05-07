Home tour: See inside an English-inspired Peachtree Battle beauty

Atlanta interior designer Amy Morris let the character of this century-old Tudor shine through with neutral colors and elevated it with a variety of textures, grounding wood accents and mixed metals.

The basics: The nearly 7,000-square-foot house has a main house and a guest house.

The main house has five bedrooms and 5 ½ baths. The guest house has two bedrooms and two full baths.

Design: The Atlanta-based designer and her team at Amy Morris Interiors spent two years on the project.

They completely gutted the main house and added the garage and guest house, Morris tells Axios. They worked with architect Stan Dixon.

Morris was inspired by the home's original architecture, and the homeowners were inspired by Cotswold, England. The classic style shines through with a clean aesthetic and old-world charm.

She used creams and neutral colors as the backdrop and layered in storied home decor, sourced anywhere from Atlanta and Charleston to Paris and London.

One of the best rooms in the house is the scullery.

"It feels like it's been there forever," Morris says. "It's the heart of the home."

Dixon converted the attic into a full living space with a bedroom, bathroom, sitting area and library.

"They were intent on using every nook and cranny of the house," Morris says.

Additional prized pieces of the home are the black leather doors with nail head details that are scattered throughout the main level.

Here's a look around:

Photo: Simon Upton, courtesy of Amy Morris Interiors

