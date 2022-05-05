6 beach and lakefront Airbnbs near Atlanta for summer vacation
Plan your summer vacation with six scenic Airbnb rentals in metro Atlanta or along the Georgia coast.
Chill at the lake in comfort at this studio that provides a kayak and paddleboards. You can add luxuries like on-site massages and a personal chef at extra cost.
- Location: Lake Allatoona
- Features: Hot tub, boat dock, private deck with charcoal and gas grill.
- Space: 4 guests, studio, 1 bath
- Cost: $415 per night
2. Cozy Modern Lake House
Although it's not the biggest, this lake house right on Lake Rabun has all the space and amenities you need to enjoy your outdoors vacation.
- Location: Lake Rabun
- Features: Waterfront property, private hot tub, fire pit, outdoor shower.
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $450 per night
3. Waterfront Cabin at Lake Burton
This cozy cabin provides a scenic view of the mountains with easy access to one of Georgia's most stunning lakes.
- Location: Lake Burton
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, screened in porch with fire table, lake access.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $205 per night
4. Oceanfront home with wraparound deck
Located near North Beach Park on Amelia Island, this Airbnb's wraparound deck provides an ocean view from your doorstep.
- Location: Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Features: Indoor fireplace, washer/dryer onsite.
- Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $374 per night
5. Tybee Island beach house
This dream beach house is a short walk from the beach and fishing pier, and features a wood-burning fireplace, enclosed backyard, furnished patio and balcony and a rooftop terrace.
- Location: Tybee Island
- Features: Indoor fireplace, beachfront access, electric grill, free parking.
- Space: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $315 per night
6. St. Simons Island cottage
This cottage has no shortage of relaxing features including two bedrooms with king beds, a sunroom with a convertible couch/bed, and a queen sleeper sofa in the living room.
- Location: St. Simons Island
- Features: Enclosed porch, grill.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $233 per night
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.