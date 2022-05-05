May 5, 2022 - Things to Do

6 beach and lakefront Airbnbs near Atlanta for summer vacation

Maxwell Millington
Living area at rental home on Tybee Island, Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Plan your summer vacation with six scenic Airbnb rentals in metro Atlanta or along the Georgia coast.

1. Allatoona Lakefront Studio

Chill at the lake in comfort at this studio that provides a kayak and paddleboards. You can add luxuries like on-site massages and a personal chef at extra cost.

  • Location: Lake Allatoona
  • Features: Hot tub, boat dock, private deck with charcoal and gas grill.
  • Space: 4 guests, studio, 1 bath
  • Cost: $415 per night
Exterior of lakefront studio at Lake Allatoona, Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of Lakefront Studio near Lake Allatoona, Georgia.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Cozy Modern Lake House

Although it's not the biggest, this lake house right on Lake Rabun has all the space and amenities you need to enjoy your outdoors vacation.

  • Location: Lake Rabun
  • Features: Waterfront property, private hot tub, fire pit, outdoor shower.
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $450 per night
Exterior of lake house at Lake Rabun, Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Interior of cozy modern lake house near Lake Rabun, Georgia.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Waterfront Cabin at Lake Burton

This cozy cabin provides a scenic view of the mountains with easy access to one of Georgia's most stunning lakes.

  • Location: Lake Burton
  • Features: In-unit washer/dryer, screened in porch with fire table, lake access.
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $205 per night
Living area in cabin at Lake Burton, Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Oceanfront home with wraparound deck

Located near North Beach Park on Amelia Island, this Airbnb's wraparound deck provides an ocean view from your doorstep.

  • Location: Fernandina Beach, Florida
  • Features: Indoor fireplace, washer/dryer onsite.
  • Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $374 per night
Exterior of home near Fernandina Beach, Florida with wraparound deck.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of beachside cabin in Fernandina Beach, FL
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Tybee Island beach house

This dream beach house is a short walk from the beach and fishing pier, and features a wood-burning fireplace, enclosed backyard, furnished patio and balcony and a rooftop terrace.

  • Location: Tybee Island
  • Features: Indoor fireplace, beachfront access, electric grill, free parking.
  • Space: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $315 per night
Exterior of beach house on Tybee Island, Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of Airbnb on Tybee Island, Georgia.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
6. St. Simons Island cottage

This cottage has no shortage of relaxing features including two bedrooms with king beds, a sunroom with a convertible couch/bed, and a queen sleeper sofa in the living room.

  • Location: St. Simons Island
  • Features: Enclosed porch, grill.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $233 per night
Exterior of beachside cottage at St. Simons Island, Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of cottage on St. Simons Island Georgia
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
