6 beach and lakefront Airbnbs near Atlanta for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with six scenic Airbnb rentals in metro Atlanta or along the Georgia coast.

1. Allatoona Lakefront Studio

Chill at the lake in comfort at this studio that provides a kayak and paddleboards. You can add luxuries like on-site massages and a personal chef at extra cost.

Location: Lake Allatoona

Features: Hot tub, boat dock, private deck with charcoal and gas grill.

Space: 4 guests, studio, 1 bath

4 guests, studio, 1 bath Cost: $415 per night

Although it's not the biggest, this lake house right on Lake Rabun has all the space and amenities you need to enjoy your outdoors vacation.

Location: Lake Rabun

Features: Waterfront property, private hot tub, fire pit, outdoor shower.

Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms Cost: $450 per night

This cozy cabin provides a scenic view of the mountains with easy access to one of Georgia's most stunning lakes.

Location: Lake Burton

Features: In-unit washer/dryer, screened in porch with fire table, lake access.

Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $205 per night

Located near North Beach Park on Amelia Island, this Airbnb's wraparound deck provides an ocean view from your doorstep.

Location: Fernandina Beach, Florida

Features: Indoor fireplace, washer/dryer onsite.

Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $374 per night

This dream beach house is a short walk from the beach and fishing pier, and features a wood-burning fireplace, enclosed backyard, furnished patio and balcony and a rooftop terrace.

Location: Tybee Island

Features: Indoor fireplace, beachfront access, electric grill, free parking.

Space: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $315 per night

This cottage has no shortage of relaxing features including two bedrooms with king beds, a sunroom with a convertible couch/bed, and a queen sleeper sofa in the living room.

Location: St. Simons Island

Features: Enclosed porch, grill.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $233 per night

