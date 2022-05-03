What a SCOTUS reversal of Roe v. Wade could mean in Georgia

The U.S. Supreme Court may be on the verge of repealing Roe v. Wade, according to a bombshell story published by Politico last night.

Axios cannot verify the draft opinion, reportedly authored by Justice Samuel Alito in February.

Why it matters: Georgia is one of 13 states likely to move to restrict abortion if the draft decision becomes finalized Axios’ Oriana Gonzalez reports.

Details: If Roe is overturned, laws around access would be left to the states.

A Center for Reproductive Rights report says Georgia will likely move toward prohibiting most abortions by enforcing the six-week ban passed in 2019.

Catch up quick: Republicans, led by Gov. Brian Kemp passed the law amid protests in 2019. It bans most abortions after a heartbeat is detected in a fetus, as early as six weeks. That is before many women know they're pregnant.

The law has been frozen in the court system pending the Supreme Court's decision.

By the numbers: A woman in Georgia would have to travel as far as 250 miles to reach the nearest abortion provider, according to the Myers Abortion Facility Database.