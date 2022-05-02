Early voting 101: 2022 Georgia primary edition

Yes, we also can’t believe it. But early voting begins TODAY for the May 24 primary elections.

The big picture: You can view your sample ballot and check your absentee ballot status online here.

Details: During early voting, you can vote at any location within your county.

That is not the case on Election Day, when you must vote at your designated precinct.

Early voting ends May 20.

Where: Check your county elections office for your early voting locations. Hours vary too.

Clayton: Open weekdays 8am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 5pm; Second Sunday 12pm - 5pm

Cobb: Open weekdays 7am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 5pm

DeKalb: Open weekdays 7am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 6pm; Sundays 12pm - 5pm

Fulton: Open 7 days a week, 9am - 6pm

Gwinnett: Open 7 days a week, 7am - 7pm

Henry: Hours vary by location.

Meanwhile, you can also cast your vote via absentee ballot.

Yes but: Last year’s new election law made several changes to that process. Here’s what you need to know:

May 13 is the last day to submit your absentee ballot application.

You can download that application here.

Your application includes a new ID requirement: your driver’s license number, state ID number, or copy of another form of ID.

Check your county elections office individually for details on HOW to submit that application.

Your absentee ballot must be received by 7pm on Election Day, May 24.

Of note: Absentee ballot dropbox access was limited by SB 202. They are no longer available 24/7. You may only submit an absentee ballot via dropbox during early voting hours.

Do you have voting questions? Email us at [email protected], and ask away.