Early voting 101: 2022 Georgia primary edition

Yes, we also can’t believe it. But early voting begins TODAY for the May 24 primary elections.

The big picture: You can view your sample ballot and check your absentee ballot status online here.

Details: During early voting, you can vote at any location within your county.

  • That is not the case on Election Day, when you must vote at your designated precinct.

Early voting ends May 20.

Where: Check your county elections office for your early voting locations. Hours vary too.

  • Clayton: Open weekdays 8am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 5pm; Second Sunday 12pm - 5pm
  • Cobb: Open weekdays 7am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 5pm
  • DeKalb: Open weekdays 7am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 6pm; Sundays 12pm - 5pm
  • Fulton: Open 7 days a week, 9am - 6pm
  • Gwinnett: Open 7 days a week, 7am - 7pm
  • Henry: Hours vary by location.

Meanwhile, you can also cast your vote via absentee ballot.

Yes but: Last year’s new election law made several changes to that process. Here’s what you need to know:

  • May 13 is the last day to submit your absentee ballot application.
  • You can download that application here.
  • Your application includes a new ID requirement: your driver’s license number, state ID number, or copy of another form of ID.
  • Check your county elections office individually for details on HOW to submit that application.
  • Your absentee ballot must be received by 7pm on Election Day, May 24.

Of note: Absentee ballot dropbox access was limited by SB 202. They are no longer available 24/7. You may only submit an absentee ballot via dropbox during early voting hours.

Do you have voting questions? Email us at [email protected], and ask away.

