Early voting 101: 2022 Georgia primary edition
Yes, we also can’t believe it. But early voting begins TODAY for the May 24 primary elections.
The big picture: You can view your sample ballot and check your absentee ballot status online here.
Details: During early voting, you can vote at any location within your county.
- That is not the case on Election Day, when you must vote at your designated precinct.
Early voting ends May 20.
Where: Check your county elections office for your early voting locations. Hours vary too.
- Clayton: Open weekdays 8am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 5pm; Second Sunday 12pm - 5pm
- Cobb: Open weekdays 7am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 5pm
- DeKalb: Open weekdays 7am - 7pm; Saturdays 9am - 6pm; Sundays 12pm - 5pm
- Fulton: Open 7 days a week, 9am - 6pm
- Gwinnett: Open 7 days a week, 7am - 7pm
- Henry: Hours vary by location.
Meanwhile, you can also cast your vote via absentee ballot.
Yes but: Last year’s new election law made several changes to that process. Here’s what you need to know:
- May 13 is the last day to submit your absentee ballot application.
- You can download that application here.
- Your application includes a new ID requirement: your driver’s license number, state ID number, or copy of another form of ID.
- Check your county elections office individually for details on HOW to submit that application.
- Your absentee ballot must be received by 7pm on Election Day, May 24.
Of note: Absentee ballot dropbox access was limited by SB 202. They are no longer available 24/7. You may only submit an absentee ballot via dropbox during early voting hours.
Do you have voting questions? Email us at [email protected], and ask away.
