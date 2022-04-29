7 biggest events in Atlanta in 2022

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in Atlanta starting this spring.

Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn

What: The Georgia Renaissance festival offers attendees everything from jousting tournaments to glass-blowing demonstrations to sword-swallowing shows.

Wearing period costumes is encouraged.

Details: The festival runs until May 30.

Cost: Grab your tickets here. Kids under 5 get in for free.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Renaissance Festival

Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park

What: Shaky Knees is a three-day and 60-band, event headlined by Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket.

Details: The event is from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1, at Central Park.

Cost: Single and three-day tickets available here.

Photo courtesy of Anna Iwanciw / @possum_blossum

Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park

What: Celebrate jazz during Memorial Day weekend with nationally acclaimed artists and local vendors.

Details: The event is from Saturday, May 28, to Monday, May 30, at Piedmont Park.

Cost: Free to attend.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival at Central Park

What: Caribbean culture is at the core of this street parade with live music, food vendors, dancing, children's activities and more.

Details: The event runs 10am-11pm Saturday, May 28, at Central Park.

Cost: $25 for general admission, $125 for VIP. Tickets available here.

Music Midtown at Piedmont Park

What: Atlanta’s premier music festival offers a diverse lineup of over 30 artists across several genres.

Take a ride on the Ferris wheel overlooking the festival and the Midtown skyline.

Details: This year's festival will be Sept. 17 and 18 at Piedmont Park.

Cost: Ticket information will be available on the festival's website.

Atlanta Pride Festival

What: Known as the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ people and allies in the Southeast, Atlanta Pride is a two-day celebration featuring a parade, music, merchandise, art and food.

Atlanta Black Pride is normally held during Labor Day Weekend.

Details: Atlanta Pride will be October 7 to 9 at Piedmont Park.

Cost: Most events are free.

Photo courtesy of Official Atlanta Pride

Atlanta Christkindl Market

What: Celebrate the holidays at this traditional German market where guests can find holiday gifts and enjoy authentic German food and beverages in a festive atmosphere.

Details: Event dates and location will be confirmed here.

Cost: Admission is free.