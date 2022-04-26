Data: Atlanta Journal-Constitution GOP Primary Poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Gov. Brian Kemp is running far ahead — and showing across-the-board support among different income levels, political leanings and other demographics — in his re-election bid for governor, a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows.

Details: Kemp has 53.3% of the vote share in the GOP primary, leading former U.S. senator David Perdue (26.8%), who's endorsed by former President Trump.

The poll of 886 likely Republican primary voters was conducted by the School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center at the University of Georgia. The margin of error is 3.3% at the 95% confidence level.

Perdue's campaign centers on falsely accusing Kemp of not doing enough to stop the 2020 election from being “stolen.” (Bill Barr, the U.S. attorney general under Trump, said he found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.)

Of note: Among moderates, Kemp has a 68.4% vote share. 61% of independents also favor him in the five-way GOP primary.

Herschel Walker shows even stronger support in his bid for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Nearly 60 points separate the former football player and business owner against his closest challenger, agriculture commissioner Gary Black.

What's next: Early voting starts May 2 — that's Monday.