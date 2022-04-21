Oakland Cemetery's Illumine lights up the night

On Thursday, the city’s oldest public park kicks off Illumine, an immersive afterdark celebration marrying visual arts, light and history.

Driving the news: After a two-year break for the pandemic, local artists will light up Oakland Cemetery’s headstones, mausoleums, native landscaping and buildings to showcase the grounds’ extensive restoration.

Details: Artists have installed exhibits in historic sections of the cemetery including the Original Six Acres, the North Public Grounds, Bell Tower Ridge, the historic African American Burial Grounds and 1908 Women’s Comfort Station.

Who’s who: Overseen by creative director Cooper Sanchez, Illumine features work by Quianah Upton, Ellex Swavoni and Thulani Vereen and many more. Performances include:

Veronika Jackson, a singer-songwriter who draws inspiration from blues and 1960s folk music, performs on April 22.

Atlanta-based cellist-songwriter Okorie “OkCello” Johnson performs on April 23, 29 and 30.

Of note: The number of attendees each night is limited, so buy tickets ahead of time. The final night is May 1.