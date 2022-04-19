Tassili’s Raw Reality packs the raw food punch

Looking for a lunch that could become a dinner, tomorrow’s lunch or maybe another dinner — and that’s packed with fresh-cooked and prepared raw food? Head to Tassili’s Raw Reality.

Catch up quick: Founded by Tassili Ma’at, the fast-casual spot in West End rolls the biggest and tastiest raw food wraps.

Packed with kale, coconut, corn, avocado, Moroccan couscous flavored with black olives and spices and many other sides, the larger wraps could likely feed a family of four.

What we got: The Mandingo, the biggest, baddest wrap on the menu, that measures 12 inches by 6 inches and weighs 82 ounces. See below for context.

Yes, but: When packed with fixings like black-eyed pea hummus, agave, hemp hearts and more, the larger items can cost more than $30. Tread lightly. Or go crazy.

Zoom out: The West End has long been a spot for vegan and raw food restaurants to thrive.

Thomas’ thought bubble: How am I going to eat this thing?