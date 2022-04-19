1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Tassili’s Raw Reality packs the raw food punch

Thomas Wheatley
A massive spinach wrap stuffed with raw food like garlicky kale, coconut corn, spices and more
Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Looking for a lunch that could become a dinner, tomorrow’s lunch or maybe another dinner — and that’s packed with fresh-cooked and prepared raw food? Head to Tassili’s Raw Reality.

Catch up quick: Founded by Tassili Ma’at, the fast-casual spot in West End rolls the biggest and tastiest raw food wraps.

  • Packed with kale, coconut, corn, avocado, Moroccan couscous flavored with black olives and spices and many other sides, the larger wraps could likely feed a family of four.

What we got: The Mandingo, the biggest, baddest wrap on the menu, that measures 12 inches by 6 inches and weighs 82 ounces. See below for context.

Yes, but: When packed with fixings like black-eyed pea hummus, agave, hemp hearts and more, the larger items can cost more than $30. Tread lightly. Or go crazy.

Zoom out: The West End has long been a spot for vegan and raw food restaurants to thrive.

Thomas’ thought bubble: How am I going to eat this thing?

A hand holds a massive spinach wrap filled with raw food in front of Tassili’s Raw Reality
It weighs 5 pounds. Really! Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios
