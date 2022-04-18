Atlanta's 97 Estoria rallies to save patio from red tape

Popular Cabbagetown bar and restaurant 97 Estoria is mobilizing customers, residents and lovers of dining al fresco to demand City Hall leave its pandemic-era patio alone.

Driving the news: More than 3,600 people have signed a petition urging the city to cut Estoria a break from zoning codes that require a minimum number of parking spaces.

Catch up quick: During the pandemic, the bar added tables, chairs, benches, a fire pit and other features to its rear parking lot to accommodate more guests outside.

It was a hit with regulars and new customers alike and helped Estoria keep its staff employed, owner Travis McClellan told CBS 46.

Details: However, the patio was not a hit with code enforcement officials, who issued McClellan with two violation notices related to the patio non grata.

They said the restaurant — located along the Beltline’s Eastside Trail in a walkable neighborhood with limited on-street parking — needed 46 parking spots, not the 21 available since the patio was created.

“I’m hoping they realize the laws are outdated. They know they’re outdated,” McClellan told CBS Atlanta. “I know it’s a lot of work for them, but they’ve got to come up with new laws that fit the times.”