How to behave on the Atlanta Beltline

It’s springtime in Atlanta, which means it’s a crowded time on the Beltline, and the craziness we try to leave on the city streets is rearing its head on the popular paved path. The time has come for a refresher course on etiquette.

Why it matters: Atlantas roads can be dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Beltline should be a safe and enjoyable way to travel around the city.

Also, no one likes a jerk.

The big picture: More than 2 million people use the Beltline trail system every year, and the paved paths — especially the Eastside Trail — have become big draws for residents and visitors.

With crowds come congestion. Bicyclists, joggers, skateboarders, roller skaters, pedestrians and pub-crawlers are colliding, per the AJC.

Beltline officials have created some simple tip: Stay alert, stay right and arrive safely.

🚶 On foot: Enjoy your conversation, podcast or daydream but keep your wits about you. Look around and make sure you’re not being selfish with your space.

Always walk side-by-side in twos and stick to the right. You’ll find it’s just as easy to have a conversation.

🛴 On a bike or scooter: Announce when you’re passing with a ring o’ the bell or a simple shout, always pass to the left, and step off the trail if you need to change a tire or take a water break.

If you’re approaching another person, slow down.

🐩 With animals: Did you remember to bring a leash? And did you remember to pick up what your dog left behind?

Kristal's gripe: I hate when people gather in the middle of the path to chit-chat. I know y’all love getting the tea from your friends, but please get out of the way!

Emma's gripe: If you have a dog, keep it under control! Yes I’m talking to you, retractable leash people! Don’t let your dog wander into oncoming traffic! Thank you.

Thomas' gripe: People on scooters or bikes (or coming out of bars) who don’t look for traffic before jumping on to the trail.