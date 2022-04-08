5 walking trails near Atlanta

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Make a day of exploring sections of this extensive paved path.

Surfaces: Concrete.

Concrete. Length: 61.5 miles

61.5 miles Parking: Find parking options here.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Take a mostly paved long walk along the Chattahoochee River. This trail connects the Azalea, Riverside, White Memorial and Roswell Underpass parks where you pause for a picnic.

Surfaces: Asphalt, boardwalk, concrete, dirt.

Asphalt, boardwalk, concrete, dirt. Length: 7 miles

7 miles Parking: Azalea Park (203 Azalea Dr.), Riverside Park (575 Riverside Rd.), Don White Memorial Park (925B Riverside Rd.), Roswell Underpass Park (under US 19).

Disconnect for a few hours and walk this scenic trail.

Surfaces: Boardwalk and paved.

Boardwalk and paved. Length: 11.2 miles

11.2 miles Parking: Find parking options here.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

If you're on the hunt for an easy family-friendly trail, this 2-mile loop is completely paved.

Surface: Concrete.

Concrete. Length: 2.3 miles.

2.3 miles. Parking: Murphy Candler Park (1551 W. Nancy Creek Dr. NE).

This nature-filled, scenic path features waterfalls and a 400-foot boardwalk over the creek.