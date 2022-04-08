2 hours ago - Things to Do

5 walking trails near Atlanta

Brianna Crane
big creek greenway
Big Creek Greenway. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Silver Comet

Make a day of exploring sections of this extensive paved path.

  • Surfaces: Concrete.
  • Length: 61.5 miles
  • Parking: Find parking options here.
silver comet
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Roswell Riverwalk

Take a mostly paved long walk along the Chattahoochee River. This trail connects the Azalea, Riverside, White Memorial and Roswell Underpass parks where you pause for a picnic.

  • Surfaces: Asphalt, boardwalk, concrete, dirt.
  • Length: 7 miles
  • Parking: Azalea Park (203 Azalea Dr.), Riverside Park (575 Riverside Rd.), Don White Memorial Park (925B Riverside Rd.), Roswell Underpass Park (under US 19).
Big Creek Greenway

Disconnect for a few hours and walk this scenic trail.

  • Surfaces: Boardwalk and paved.
  • Length: 11.2 miles
  • Parking: Find parking options here.
big creek greenway
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Nancy Creek Trail

If you're on the hunt for an easy family-friendly trail, this 2-mile loop is completely paved.

  • Surface: Concrete.
  • Length: 2.3 miles.
  • Parking: Murphy Candler Park (1551 W. Nancy Creek Dr. NE).
Ivy Creek Greenway

This nature-filled, scenic path features waterfalls and a 400-foot boardwalk over the creek.

  • Surfaces: Asphalt, boardwalk, gravel.
  • Length: 2.3 miles.
  • Parking: Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (2020 Clean Water Drive) or George Pierce Park (55 Buford Highway).
avatar

