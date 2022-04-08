5 walking trails near Atlanta
Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Silver Comet
Make a day of exploring sections of this extensive paved path.
- Surfaces: Concrete.
- Length: 61.5 miles
- Parking: Find parking options here.
Roswell Riverwalk
Take a mostly paved long walk along the Chattahoochee River. This trail connects the Azalea, Riverside, White Memorial and Roswell Underpass parks where you pause for a picnic.
- Surfaces: Asphalt, boardwalk, concrete, dirt.
- Length: 7 miles
- Parking: Azalea Park (203 Azalea Dr.), Riverside Park (575 Riverside Rd.), Don White Memorial Park (925B Riverside Rd.), Roswell Underpass Park (under US 19).
Big Creek Greenway
Disconnect for a few hours and walk this scenic trail.
- Surfaces: Boardwalk and paved.
- Length: 11.2 miles
- Parking: Find parking options here.
Nancy Creek Trail
If you're on the hunt for an easy family-friendly trail, this 2-mile loop is completely paved.
- Surface: Concrete.
- Length: 2.3 miles.
- Parking: Murphy Candler Park (1551 W. Nancy Creek Dr. NE).
Ivy Creek Greenway
This nature-filled, scenic path features waterfalls and a 400-foot boardwalk over the creek.
- Surfaces: Asphalt, boardwalk, gravel.
- Length: 2.3 miles.
- Parking: Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (2020 Clean Water Drive) or George Pierce Park (55 Buford Highway).
