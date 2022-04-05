Delilah's Everyday Soul doesn't disappoint

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋🏽 Hey, Kristal here. I decided to continue my exploration of the stalls at Chattahoochee Food Works in west Midtown.

Monday's lunch stop was Delilah's Everyday Soul, which serves up fried chicken, cornbread, homemade chips and traditional southern sides like macaroni and cheese, collard greens and fried pickles.

The restaurant is operated by mother and daughter team Delilah Winder and Delana Reeves.

Delicious details: I ordered the Southern Belle, a monstrous sandwich featuring fried chicken, a slice of fried green tomato, thick-cut bacon, pickles, pimento cheese and the house hot sauce.

Listen, eating this mashup of traditional soul food ingredients wedged between two buns will be a messy affair. And you won't care because you'll be enjoying every bite of this delicious sandwich.

I also got a side of macaroni and cheese that I'll try later in the week.

Chattahoochee Food Works is at 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW. Delilah's hours are 11 am to 8 pm Sunday through Wednesday and 11 am to 10 pm Thursday through Saturday.