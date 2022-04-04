Calvin Smyre, the jigsaw puzzler
There's something many might not know about Calvin Smyre: He's a serious jigsaw puzzler.
The big hobby: “Jigsaw puzzles clear my mind. I’m so consumed with public policy and the political arena that I have to bring some normalcy to my life,” he tells Axios.
- “It’s the only thing that gets my mind off of politics. It's hard for me to say, but it's a truism. When I’m doing a jigsaw puzzle, I’m totally consumed.”
Details: The biggest puzzle he’s done is 2,500 pieces, which took him several months.
- Smyre frames all his completed puzzles. He says he has 10 hanging in his house and 30 in storage.
- His nieces and nephews gave him a custom puzzle table, which tilts up and down for optimal puzzling posture.
Fun fact: Once, he started a puzzle at 9pm and worked straight through until 5am.
Jigsaw best practices: Smyre does the outer border first. Then, he sorts pieces into boxes by color.
- “You have to have an assembly line. You can’t just put all the pieces out. It’s too much…you do it segment by segment.”
In the car: When he's not puzzling these days, Smyre tries to decompress in the car with old school R&B, “sometimes a little Marley, a little shag,” and gospel music when he has a lot on his mind.
- Sometimes he just prefers quiet: “I can remember days in my political career where I talked from Columbus to Atlanta on the phone, and you don't really actually know it, but it's wear and tear on you.”
Book review: Smyre is reading "Saving the Georgia Coast: A Political History of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act."
- “I like books that tell me about things I’ve been involved in. This is like a flashback for me,” Smyre said.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.