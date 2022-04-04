Calvin Smyre, the jigsaw puzzler

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

There's something many might not know about Calvin Smyre: He's a serious jigsaw puzzler.

The big hobby: “Jigsaw puzzles clear my mind. I’m so consumed with public policy and the political arena that I have to bring some normalcy to my life,” he tells Axios.

“It’s the only thing that gets my mind off of politics. It's hard for me to say, but it's a truism. When I’m doing a jigsaw puzzle, I’m totally consumed.”

Details: The biggest puzzle he’s done is 2,500 pieces, which took him several months.

Smyre frames all his completed puzzles. He says he has 10 hanging in his house and 30 in storage.

His nieces and nephews gave him a custom puzzle table, which tilts up and down for optimal puzzling posture.

Fun fact: Once, he started a puzzle at 9pm and worked straight through until 5am.

Jigsaw best practices: Smyre does the outer border first. Then, he sorts pieces into boxes by color.

“You have to have an assembly line. You can’t just put all the pieces out. It’s too much…you do it segment by segment.”

In the car: When he's not puzzling these days, Smyre tries to decompress in the car with old school R&B, “sometimes a little Marley, a little shag,” and gospel music when he has a lot on his mind.

Sometimes he just prefers quiet: “I can remember days in my political career where I talked from Columbus to Atlanta on the phone, and you don't really actually know it, but it's wear and tear on you.”

Book review: Smyre is reading "Saving the Georgia Coast: A Political History of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act."