Atlanta Film Festival announces 2022 lineup

Reunited childhood sweethearts. A famously terrible golfer. A credit card scam that sucks a young woman into Los Angeles’ criminal underbelly. These are just a handful of the more than 150 movies, documentaries, shorts and other creative works picked for the Atlanta Film Festival.

Driving the news: The organizers of the 46th annual installment of the film festival released the film lineup and schedule for in-person and virtual events from April 21 to May 1.

Details: “892,” a thriller about a Marine war veteran’s mental and emotional challenges upon coming home, opens the festival. Isabel Castro’s “Mija,” a documentary about two American-born children of undocumented parents, closes out the event.

What they’re saying: “We’re particularly excited about this year because we are not only back to in-person screenings, but our hybrid format will provide even more opportunities for audiences to participate around the globe,” executive director Christopher Escobar said in a statement.

Of note: Organizers received more than 10,000 submissions. The selected works represent 33 countries. Nearly 20% of the works have ties to the state of Georgia, organizers say.