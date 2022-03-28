1 hour ago - News

Georgians' median household income outpaced national average

Emma Hurt
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Georgians' median income growth outpaced the national average from 2015 to 2020.

  • The state's median household income increased 9%, from nearly $56,000 in 2015 to more than $61,000 in 2020 according to inflation-adjusted data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The big picture: The second half of the last decade was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles.

The intrigue: Except for Fayette and Henry counties, all of metro Atlanta saw their incomes increase more than 20%.

Yes but: Baker County, in southwest Georgia, saw the biggest drop, of more than 20% to $34,000 in 2020.

  • Baker, which lies between Albany and Bainbridge, is home to nearly 3,000 people, fewer than half of whom had broadband internet in 2020, according to the census.

Zoom out: The nation's median household income rose 7% from $60,904 in 2015 to $64,994 in 2020.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more