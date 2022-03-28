Georgians' median household income outpaced national average

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Georgians' median income growth outpaced the national average from 2015 to 2020.

The state's median household income increased 9%, from nearly $56,000 in 2015 to more than $61,000 in 2020 according to inflation-adjusted data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The big picture: The second half of the last decade was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles.

The boom ended in spring 2020 as COVID-19 spread, writes Axios' Mike Allen.

The intrigue: Except for Fayette and Henry counties, all of metro Atlanta saw their incomes increase more than 20%.

Yes but: Baker County, in southwest Georgia, saw the biggest drop, of more than 20% to $34,000 in 2020.

Baker, which lies between Albany and Bainbridge, is home to nearly 3,000 people, fewer than half of whom had broadband internet in 2020, according to the census.

Zoom out: The nation's median household income rose 7% from $60,904 in 2015 to $64,994 in 2020.