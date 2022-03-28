Georgians' median household income outpaced national average
Georgians' median income growth outpaced the national average from 2015 to 2020.
- The state's median household income increased 9%, from nearly $56,000 in 2015 to more than $61,000 in 2020 according to inflation-adjusted data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The big picture: The second half of the last decade was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles.
- The boom ended in spring 2020 as COVID-19 spread, writes Axios' Mike Allen.
The intrigue: Except for Fayette and Henry counties, all of metro Atlanta saw their incomes increase more than 20%.
Yes but: Baker County, in southwest Georgia, saw the biggest drop, of more than 20% to $34,000 in 2020.
- Baker, which lies between Albany and Bainbridge, is home to nearly 3,000 people, fewer than half of whom had broadband internet in 2020, according to the census.
Zoom out: The nation's median household income rose 7% from $60,904 in 2015 to $64,994 in 2020.
