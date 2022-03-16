4 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Atlanta

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a staycation or a mountain escape, here are four beautiful Airbnbs, all under three hours driving distance from Atlanta.

If you want to be surrounded by nature with all the creature comforts (like WiFi and a king-size bed), then a yurt on top of a mountain just might be your style.

Location: Rising Fawn/Lookout Mountain

Location: Rising Fawn/Lookout Mountain

Features: Close to hang gliding (!!), large deck for star gazing, kitchen, beautiful views.

Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $115+ per night

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Take in Lake Chatuge's beauty from the back porch of this beautiful cabin, which has been featured in Southern Living.

Location: Hiawassee / Lake Chatuge

Location: Hiawassee / Lake Chatuge

Features: A-frame design, mountain and lake views, double-decker porch, close to wineries and restaurants.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $163+ per night

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

There's nothing like staying in a mountain house with a bunch of family or friends. This one has incredible views.

Location: Lake Chatuge/Hiawassee.

Location: Lake Chatuge/Hiawassee.

Features: Fire pit, huge kitchen, dart board, poker table, pool table.

Space: 11 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

11 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $450 per night

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

If you're looking for a change of scenery close by, consider a staycation at this tiny house in the heart of Atlanta.

Location: Atlanta

Location: Atlanta

Features: Custom tiny house, one block from Ponce City Market, private fenced-in yard.

Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $138+ per night

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb