4 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a staycation or a mountain escape, here are four beautiful Airbnbs, all under three hours driving distance from Atlanta.
1. Yurt on Lookout Mountain
If you want to be surrounded by nature with all the creature comforts (like WiFi and a king-size bed), then a yurt on top of a mountain just might be your style.
- Location: Rising Fawn/Lookout Mountain
- Features: Close to hang gliding (!!), large deck for star gazing, kitchen, beautiful views.
- Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $115+ per night
2. Classic cabin on Lake Chatuge
Take in Lake Chatuge's beauty from the back porch of this beautiful cabin, which has been featured in Southern Living.
- Location: Hiawassee/Lake Chatuge
- Features: A-frame design, mountain and lake views, double-decker porch, close to wineries and restaurants.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $163+ per night
3. Luxury lodge for large groups
There's nothing like staying in a mountain house with a bunch of family or friends. This one has incredible views.
- Location: Lake Chatuge/Hiawassee.
- Features: Fire pit, huge kitchen, dart board, poker table, pool table.
- Space: 11 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $450 per night
4. Tiny house in the city
If you're looking for a change of scenery close by, consider a staycation at this tiny house in the heart of Atlanta.
- Location: Atlanta
- Features: Custom tiny house, one block from Ponce City Market, private fenced-in yard.
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $138+ per night
