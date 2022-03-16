60 mins ago - Things to Do

4 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Atlanta

Brianna Crane
atlanta airbnb
Classic cabin on Lake Chatuge; Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a staycation or a mountain escape, here are four beautiful Airbnbs, all under three hours driving distance from Atlanta.

1. Yurt on Lookout Mountain

If you want to be surrounded by nature with all the creature comforts (like WiFi and a king-size bed), then a yurt on top of a mountain just might be your style.

  • Location: Rising Fawn/Lookout Mountain
  • Features: Close to hang gliding (!!), large deck for star gazing, kitchen, beautiful views.
  • Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $115+ per night
atlanta yurt
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
Yurt on Lookout Mountain
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
2. Classic cabin on Lake Chatuge

Take in Lake Chatuge's beauty from the back porch of this beautiful cabin, which has been featured in Southern Living.

  • Location: Hiawassee/Lake Chatuge
  • Features: A-frame design, mountain and lake views, double-decker porch, close to wineries and restaurants.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $163+ per night
atlanta airbnb
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
3. Luxury lodge for large groups

There's nothing like staying in a mountain house with a bunch of family or friends. This one has incredible views.

  • Location: Lake Chatuge/Hiawassee.
  • Features: Fire pit, huge kitchen, dart board, poker table, pool table.
  • Space: 11 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $450 per night
Luxury lodge for large groups
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
4. Tiny house in the city

If you're looking for a change of scenery close by, consider a staycation at this tiny house in the heart of Atlanta.

  • Location: Atlanta
  • Features: Custom tiny house, one block from Ponce City Market, private fenced-in yard.
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $138+ per night
tiny home in atlanta
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
inside tiny home
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
