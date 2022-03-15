Crossover Day comes to Georgia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Today is March 15 or Crossover Day at the state Capitol. It’s a marathon of votes that often goes well into the evening.

Expect lots of Jimmy John’s and pizza deliveries to the seat of your state government.

Why it matters: It’s a deadline lawmakers set for themselves, to get most bills through one chamber in time to become law before the end of the legislative session in a few weeks.

Yes, but: State representatives and senators can get around this deadline down the road by cutting and pasting bills into others that did pass.

Here are some of the bills we’ll be watching for votes:

A question for our Gold Dome inhabitants: How late do you think tonight's votes will go?