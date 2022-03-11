🧚 We tried Georgia's own absinthe seltzer

Driving the news: Georgia is home to the country's first absinthe-infused seltzer, and we tried it.

What's happening: OLDKNOW Bev. Co., based in Rabun Gap, just released their Verte Absinthe seltzer, featuring herbs and mountain water. They already produce gin and vodka seltzers, but they say the Verte is the first of its kind.

Catch up fast: Absinthe, historically made from wormwood and herbs, gained a stigma for allegedly hallucinogenic properties. It was for years banned in many countries, including in the U.S. for nearly a century until 2007.

What they're saying: “Absinthe has often been mispresented, and drinkers might have been fearful or completely had the wrong impression of this classic spirit," said one of OLDKNOW's founders, Mary Catherine Matheny in a release. "We are bringing an old-world style of drinking to a new generation."

Emma's thought bubble: If you like absinthe or licorice, you will probably like this. If you don't like it, this might be the closest you'll come to a gateway. It tastes like...watered down, fizzy absinthe.