Look no further, fans of indoor fountains, carpeted conversation pits and smoky mirror tiles on the ceiling. Your portal to a 1960s key party in Palm Springs awaits in Stone Mountain.

Driving the news: The frozen-in-time mid-century modern stunner — dubbed a “pristinely preserved disco ball” by local writer Gray Chapman — is on the market.

There’s a cylindrical fireplace, interior rock garden, circular canopy bed and more carpet than the city of Dalton can manufacture in a month.

Backstory: The house has had two owners, agent Pat Soltys of Smoke Rise Agents tells Axios: the architect who built the home in 1968 and the current seller, who bought the house — and the furnishings — in the mid-1980s.

The seller maintained the original details in pristine condition — all the way down to white fur on the shelving (you read that right), Soltys says.

By the numbers: Listed at $475,000, the four-bedroom, three-bath house measures nearly 2,800 square feet.

Soltys says she receives roughly 70 calls a day about the property and has scheduled 30 showings. “It’s been a mystery to everybody.”

Go see it: If you spot something interesting in the photos, you might be able to take it home. An estate sale will be from 9am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday at the house, 5110 Antelope Lane, Stone Mountain, 30087.

If you score anything, send us photos.

