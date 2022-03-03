Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade returns in May

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You have a little more than two months to get those decorating skills on point for the 12th annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade.

Why it matters: Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, the parade is back on for Saturday, May 21, along the BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

Details: The parade lineup starts at 8pm at Adair Park II at 866 Murphy Ave. SW, and the beautiful display of creativity will begin its trek through the Adair Park neighborhood at 8:45pm. The final destination will be the popular Lee + White mixed-use development.

Everyone, ranging from hard-core lantern lovers to people who just like to decorate things, is invited to participate in the parade. Atlanta BeltLine organizers say the parade grew from about 400 participants in 2010 to 70,000 participants and spectators in 2019.

More details can be found online.