MARTA launches transit ridesharing pilot program

Tuesday, MARTA is taking a page from the Uber and Lyft playbook and kicking off a six-month pilot program to test whether ridesharing can get more people on buses and trains.

Why it matters: The distance between a bus or rail station and a person’s home, work, school or other destination is one of the biggest obstacles stopping people from taking transit.

Making transit easier to use, especially in some of Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb’s less-dense residential neighborhoods where a bus stop might seem too far (or unpleasant without a bus shelter), creates more regular transit riders.

Details: The pilot program with Georgia Tech is focused on three different areas: West Atlanta (mostly residential neighborhoods like Collier Heights and Peyton Forest); Belvedere (mostly mixed-use communities like Oakhurst and East Lake); and the Gillem Logistics Center (a mostly industrial area in Forest Park).

Riders must download an app that allows them to select a nearby pick-up and drop-off location and see when the shuttle is on its way (the estimated wait time is 15 minutes).

Details: The service is called Reach and operates Monday through Friday from 6 am to 7 pm. A ride costs $2.50, the same as a MARTA fare. Shuttles are equipped with BreezeCard readers and cash fareboxes.

Riders can transfer to buses and trains for free like they usually do. (People who pay with cash, however, won’t have the free transfer option.)

Zoom out: Los Angeles created Metro Micro, a service similar to Reach, after its two-year pilot program served more than 270,000 rides and earned high marks from riders.