Georgia Senate advances "permit-less" concealed weapons carry

The Georgia state Senate passed a controversial bill Monday that would allow any “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun without a license anywhere concealed weapons are already allowed.

What’s happening: The bill passed along party lines in the state Senate and now heads to the state House where, given Gov. Brian Kemp’s support, it’s likely to pass.

It removes an existing requirement for a permit application process for Georgians to carry concealed handguns. There is no permit requirement for long guns.

It does not change rules about where weapons are allowed in Georgia.

This is a top policy priority of Kemp.

Catch up quick: This has been proposed in Georgia before and passed in other states with the backing of gun rights groups. But the idea didn’t progress until Kemp prioritized it.

Of note: In an AJC poll last month, nearly 70% of Georgians said they do not support such a proposal, including 54% of Republicans.

What they’re saying: The bill’s GOP sponsor, state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, said the legislation lifts an “unnecessary burden on law-abiding Georgians” who want to protect themselves from criminals.

Republican state Senate leader Butch Miller said, “Some say this is a bad time to expand gun rights.”

“I say it’s a good time to protect our constitutional rights,” he said.

The other side: Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrell said Georgia has “lost all reasonableness and logic” when it comes to guns.

State Sen. Elena Parent pointed out that Georgia’s gun laws already have “F” ratings from pro-gun safety groups, including the Giffords Law Center.

The intrigue: Law enforcement is split on the issue. The Georgia Sheriffs Association told the AJC that it would not take a position. But members of the Mercer University Police force told the Mercer Cluster they are concerned about the effect the legislation might have.