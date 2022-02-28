Georgia state government will divest of Russian asset

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The state government has identified one instance of taxpayer dollars being used to subsidize the Russian government.

What's happening: A spokesperson for Governor Brian Kemp, Katie Byrd, said the state will be "fully divested from that agreement by mid-week."

A source speaking on condition of anonymity tells Axios the instance was related to the state employee retirement fund.

Catch up quick: Byrd said the review began last week, but remains ongoing.

What they're saying: The news comes amid strong denouncements of pro-Russian sentiments from other Georgia Republicans Monday.

State Sen. Russ Goodman called it "unfathomable" that "any American that calls themself an American with what’s going on in the world today can chant Putin and Russia," in reference to a Friday white nationalist rally where attendees cheered Putin's name. Georgia state Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene headlined that event.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Putin is "a selfish, brutal dictator and anybody who would tell you otherwise is lying."

Of Greene, Duncan told Axios "Marjorie Taylor Greene and others like her will continue to stir misinformation just for selfish gain, to get a few more clicks on Facebook or Twitter. And that’s no way to govern."

The big picture: Republican state lawmakers last week introduced a bill to ban the state government from entering any contracts with Russian-backed companies.