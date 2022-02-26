People are moving to Atlanta. Here's where they're coming from.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Transplants are a growing group of home buyers in Atlanta, according to experts in the market.

Driving the news: Realtor.com looked at search traffic in Q4 2021 to determine who from outside Atlanta is searching for a home in the metro area.

Here are the top three cities transplants are coming from, according to data shared with Axios:

New York

Miami

D.C.

What's happening: Meko Fountain, an Atlanta-based Realtor, says about 40 percent of her relocations are people who work for businesses moving to Atlanta.

“They are probably the ones who are dominating the market," she said.

She's also worked with people who are relocating from the northeast, Florida and California where she said their markets have been "suppressed for so long that they are pushing our market to a place where we aren't used to."