24 mins ago - Real Estate

Monroe, Georgia's $20 million dream house

Emma Hurt
Photo: Courtesy of Venvisio, LLC

If you have $20 million to spare, then we have the house for you.

What’s happening: Someone is selling a veritable dream compound north of Monroe, Georgia. It has everything you might need: a helipad, pool complete with slide, movie theater, putting green, horse stables and more.

Honestly, we can’t describe it all. We recommend you watch this video tour instead.

By the numbers:

  • 12 bedrooms
  • 15 bathrooms
  • 28,000 square feet
  • 150 acres
  • $19.8 million listing price
  • $1 million: the property’s 2015 purchase price
  • 1 hour commute into downtown Atlanta
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more