Monroe, Georgia's $20 million dream house
If you have $20 million to spare, then we have the house for you.
What’s happening: Someone is selling a veritable dream compound north of Monroe, Georgia. It has everything you might need: a helipad, pool complete with slide, movie theater, putting green, horse stables and more.
Honestly, we can’t describe it all. We recommend you watch this video tour instead.
By the numbers:
- 12 bedrooms
- 15 bathrooms
- 28,000 square feet
- 150 acres
- $19.8 million listing price
- $1 million: the property’s 2015 purchase price
- 1 hour commute into downtown Atlanta
