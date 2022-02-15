The Atlanta Braves' World Series trophy is going on tour

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Starting today, Atlantans can see the World Series trophy up close as the team launches a 151-stop victory tour around the South.

Why it matters: Comets. Bigfoot. Meeting someone who was born in Atlanta. Championship trophies for Atlanta sports teams are pretty rare, and they’re worth checking out in person.

Details: The first stop on the tour is Colony Square in Midtown, where the Commissioner’s Trophy will be displayed from 11:30 am to 3 pm.

Expect music by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters drumline and an appearance by BLOOPER, the official Braves mascot that comes from the same bizarre world as Izzy.

Fans will have the opportunity to take their photos with the trophy. No picking up or touching it, however.

Fun fact: The two-foot tall trophy was designed by Tiffany and Co. and took more than three months and 200 troy ounces of sterling silver to build, according to MLB.

Why 151 stops? Because the Braves have been playing for 151 years.

Next up: Thursday, the trophy will head to McCamish Pavilion for the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech women’s basketball game.

After that, it’s on to Stillwell Stadium for the KSU Owls’ season opener, the Georgia Aquarium and the Gresham Park Baseball Complex where the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers take on Tuskegee University’s Golden Tigers.

The trophy will make its first stop outside the state on March 5 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

What we’re watching: Whether the Braves take a page from Atlanta United’s playbook and bring the trophy to a certain South Downtown landmark.