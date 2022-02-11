3 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Atlanta

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.

Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Do dinner and drinks at the Illuminarium

If you're going to do dinner and drinks, make it special with a light show (plus a complimentary glass of champagne).

Best for: Couples looking for a new dinner experience.

Couples looking for a new dinner experience. Admission is $15; book here.

2. Go old school with a drive-in movie at Starlight

You can't go wrong with a classic. Make the date extra special by surprising your partner with all of their favorite snacks.

Best for: Those looking for affordable, alcohol-free fun.

Those looking for affordable, alcohol-free fun. Find out what's playing here.

3. Get drinks at The Blind Pig's Valentine's Day pop-up bar

The Buckhead speakeasy has been transformed into a love-themed wonderland. Expect festive cocktails, florals galore and a whole lot of pink.