3 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Atlanta
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.
Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Do dinner and drinks at the Illuminarium
If you're going to do dinner and drinks, make it special with a light show (plus a complimentary glass of champagne).
- Best for: Couples looking for a new dinner experience.
- Admission is $15; book here.
2. Go old school with a drive-in movie at Starlight
You can't go wrong with a classic. Make the date extra special by surprising your partner with all of their favorite snacks.
- Best for: Those looking for affordable, alcohol-free fun.
- Find out what's playing here.
3. Get drinks at The Blind Pig's Valentine's Day pop-up bar
The Buckhead speakeasy has been transformed into a love-themed wonderland. Expect festive cocktails, florals galore and a whole lot of pink.
- Best for: Valentine's Day enthusiasts.
- Reservations are full but the bar is first-come, first-serve.
