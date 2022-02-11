9 mins ago - Things to Do

3 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Atlanta

Brianna Crane
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.

Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Do dinner and drinks at the Illuminarium

If you're going to do dinner and drinks, make it special with a light show (plus a complimentary glass of champagne).

  • Best for: Couples looking for a new dinner experience.
  • Admission is $15; book here.
2. Go old school with a drive-in movie at Starlight

You can't go wrong with a classic. Make the date extra special by surprising your partner with all of their favorite snacks.

  • Best for: Those looking for affordable, alcohol-free fun.
  • Find out what's playing here.
3. Get drinks at The Blind Pig's Valentine's Day pop-up bar

The Buckhead speakeasy has been transformed into a love-themed wonderland. Expect festive cocktails, florals galore and a whole lot of pink.

  • Best for: Valentine's Day enthusiasts.
  • Reservations are full but the bar is first-come, first-serve.
