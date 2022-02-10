Cobb elevator testing tower lights up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Commuters stuck in gridlock at I-285 near Truist Park — and maybe even President Biden when Air Force One lands at Dobbins — now have a dazzling LED light display to keep them entertained.

Driving the news: On Wednesday night, TK Elevator switched on a state-of-the-art “mesh” on the facade of its 420-foot test tower where teams develop the next generation of lifts (and fine-tune the old workhorses you find in everyday buildings).

Details: The eight-story-tall screen has about 2 million diodes that can display the company's logo, messages or colorful patterns.

Additionally, the 11,000 square-foot screen will “learn” how to create patterns and designs, a TK Elevator spokesperson tells Axios. Designed and installed by Atlanta-based Nanolumens, the screen is the first time the technology has been used on a building in metro Atlanta, the company says.

The tower also includes a two-floor events space at the top that offers clear views of Sandy Springs, the entire Atlanta skyline and Stone Mountain.

According to CEO Kevin Lavallee, the tower will earn nearly 300 million "views" from people including drivers, baseball fans and flights passing overhead.

He tells Axios the company might even help the Braves celebrate the occasional home run during important games.