Judge bars Kemp committee from spending in election

A federal judge has barred Gov. Brian Kemp’s new leadership committee, Georgians First, from spending any more money on his 2022 campaign.

What’s happening: Former Sen. David Perdue sued his opponent over the issue last month, alleging that this committee — created by the legislature last year — established an unequal playing field in their primary race.

Kemp’s “leadership committee” hasn’t been subject to campaign contribution limits, while Perdue has.

The new law also skirted a decades-long ban on fundraising during the legislative session for sitting officials like Kemp.

Why it matters: At a hearing last week Judge Mark Cohen pointed out it’s unprecedented for two candidates in the same race to have different campaign contribution limits.

Yes, but: In his Monday order, Cohen did not grant all of Perdue’s requests. He did not force Georgians First to refund any money, and he protected any contracts the committee has entered into. He also allowed the committee to continue to receive donations and spend money on other races.

Of note: The law allows majority and minority caucuses in the General Assembly, the lieutenant governor and major party nominees to create limit-free leadership committees, but this order only affects the governor’s.