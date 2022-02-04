Atlanta's a mano restaurant celebrates pandemic success

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Amid the pandemic-related challenges facing bars and restaurants, we found a spot of bright news in the story of a mano, an Italian restaurant in Old Fourth Ward.

What’s happening: Despite at one point pivoting to fully to-go service and enduring two closures due to COVID diagnoses among staff, the restaurant is now bringing in double its pre-pandemic business.

What they're doing: General Manager Emily Broome says a mano's success is grounded in prioritizing staff and community safety.

The restaurant has broadened its reach by continuing to offer to-go service and adding lunch service.

The pandemic has also “galvanized the relationship” with regulars while also attracting new customers who have heard about the restaurant's sensitivity to COVID protocols and see a mano as “a safe place to eat.”

State of play: The restaurant's bar remains closed, and Broome says they've removed two tables from the dining room for additional space. They've also added additional permanent outdoor seating.

“I hope that our story gives those that are opening a business in this environment hope that if you have the right equation and define what’s right for you, it can be done. A pandemic won't keep you down.”

— Emily Broome

What's next: Another restaurant! The team plans to open a second location in Murphy Crossing in Southwest Atlanta in the summer of 2023.