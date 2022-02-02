Your guide to Atlanta's most super soups

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ah, soup. What a friend you are. Soup warms you up, helps you kick a cold and keeps you company on a quiet night home alone.

Seemingly every Atlanta restaurant has soup on the menu, and we highly recommend trying every bowl you can eat before the winter turns warmer.

Here are a few options to get you started on a soup tour this season.

Tomato: Go for Aviva by Kameel’s creamy tomato with quinoa and goat cheese (served every Tuesday). Also try the tomato basil bisque at Breadwinner’s and the rasam at Mint Leaf.

Matzo: The General Muir’s Great Matzoh Ball Soup — with an asteroid-sized matzoh ball — never disappoints. Don’t miss the delicious soup-and-bread combos at TGM Soup Co. located around the corner from the restaurant's Emory Point location.

Chili: Be sure to try My Dad’s Turkey Chili at Atlanta mainstay Souper Jenny. Keep some of this the no-frills chili — the recipe is actually from founder Jenny Levison’s dad — on standby for Atlanta’s next snow day.

Wonton: Take a trip up Buford Highway to knock Mamak’s Curry Broth Wonton Soup off your list. Then consider Little Bangkok for a cup.

Just go: Muss and Turner’s Yesterday’s Soup, Taqueria del Sol’s shrimp and corn chowder, Gio's zuppa di pollo, and Anna Lee’s soup of the day.