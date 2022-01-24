After nearly four years in office and much national scrutiny, Georgians (and many Americans) are very familiar with Gov. Brian Kemp.

But do you know what he keeps on his bedside table? Or reads on his phone first thing in the morning? We asked.

🌅 First tap of the day: "I read the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and the AJC— just so I know what the headline reads versus what the truth is."

Then I usually check my email, check my Facebook messages and that's about it."

📱 Any guilty pleasures? Websites you go to to clear your mind? "I don't have time for all of that."

🎶 Do you have a go-to radio station or Spotify playlist? "I really don't get to listen to too much radio. Normally, I'm on the phone when I'm in the car."

📖 What's on your bedside table? "I'm reading a book that [Kemp's daughter] Lucy gave me right now that a former pastor of a megachurch wrote about slowing down and how rushed society is. It's pretty good."

🔫 But beyond books, Kemp said he keeps a Smith & Wesson Governor on his bedside table at his Athens home. And a Walther 9mm handgun by his bed at the governor's mansion.