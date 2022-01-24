Building a more inclusive Atlanta arts community
Nearly 30 Atlanta arts organizations are receiving thousands of dollars in grant funding from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta
- 45% of this $1 million round’s funding was awarded to BIPOC-led or -serving organizations, the foundation said in a statement. 72% of the 18 applicants of color received funding.
Why it matters: Over the decades, Black artists and creators have played an overlooked, underfunded and important role in the city’s arts communities.
- Arts and cultural organizations generate an estimated $434 million in economic impact in metro Atlanta, according to a 2017 Americans for the Arts study.
Flashback: In June 2020, artists and advocates called out the foundation after a $580,000 round of emergency COVID funding did not include Black-led arts organizations.
- Arts groups said the foundation's Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund had awarded only 10 percent of its total giving to BIPOC-led or -serving organizations since it was founded in 1993.
Foundation officials partnered with arts groups to make the competitive grants more inclusive and accessible and promised to focus on equity.
- The following round, more than 90 percent of the funds went to arts organizations founded or led by people of color.
Details: The awards announced last week include T. Lang Dance ($15,000), Dad’s Garage ($35,000), Soul Food Cypher ($10,000), Flux Projects ($30,000), and Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company ($90,000) and others.
- Six organizations are first-time recipients of foundation arts funding.
