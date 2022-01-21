North Georgia's best winter hikes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Why stay in town where forecasts say the temperatures will be (relatively) warm when you can head toward the North Georgia cold?

We think hiking uphill, getting your heart rate up and having a picnic at the top of Springer Mountain (and then Waffle House on the way home) is a wonderful way to feel refreshed after a tough week.

Where to go: For a challenge, consider Yonah Mountain, Cloudland Canyon or Blood Mountain. Shorter hikes and nature walks are also options.

If you want to reach the highest point in Georgia, check out Brasstown Bald.

Before you go: Check the weather and dress extra warm, with layers. Don’t forget comfortable boots with grip.

Other options: Stick closer to home and head to Sweetwater Creek State Park, any one of Atlanta’s calm nature preserves or Island Ford, one of our favorite parts of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The weather will be nice.

Bottom line: Head outside. You’ll be glad you did.