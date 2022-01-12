Come get your Georgia-grown nut milk

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Almond, oat, cashew ... why not some Georgia-grown pecan milk?

A Georgia story: Founded in 2014 by Nijil Jones, the Pecan Milk Co-op makes pecan milk and oat milk, all right in downtown Decatur.

After a pandemic hiatus the pecan and oat milks just went back on sale in person at the Candler Park Market this week. They're also selling online and via Fresh Harvest with plans to grow to other in-person locations this year.

Plus, Jones tells Axios they might be “the only ones in the world” producing CBD-infused nut milk, which they make in Chattanooga and sell online.

The big picture: Georgia is the country’s largest pecan producer, and homegrown companies like the co-op and Treehouse Milk have been making use of them in drinkable ways for years.

Jones points out that pecans have the highest antioxidant content of any nut, and the company sources theirs directly from Southwest Georgia.

Jones’ vision has been about more than just nut milk. It’s also been about building a Black and trans-owned model for a democratic workplace: a worker-owned cooperative that’s also a safe space for marginalized communities.

The worker-owners of Pecan Milk Co-op. Photo courtesy of Pecan Milk Co-op.

Emma’s thought bubble: This milk is velvety and has a wonderful flavor. I loved it with cereal and in a smoothie. It did separate a bit in my coffee, but Jones tells me that’s because it doesn’t include any emulsifying additives … which sounds like it’s better for me.