As executive director of the Hammonds House Museum in West End, Karen Comer Lowe aims to showcase established, midcareer and rising visual artists of African descent.

We asked the longtime and well-connected curator and Atlanta native how she finds inspiration and information throughout the day.

👇 First tap of the day: I check the weather app first, so that I know what to wear for the day and then I’m on to Instagram. I find entertainment and inspiration through Tabitha Brown, Art 21, and Chimamanda Adichie. Plus, I can connect with friends on occasion.

👀 Throughout the day: I read mostly for information of some kind. I turn to NPR during the day for news updates and listen to WABE for local news. WSB-TV is also one of my sources for local news stories. I also tap into Saint Heron for access to the digital community library. There are some amazing out-of-print books that are accessible for free!

📺 Currently streaming: On Apple TV+, I’m watching “The Shrink Next Door.” It’s a must watch! On HBO, I’m watching “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” reboot. I love that these women are fashionable, well-rounded, complex characters who are making new friendships as middle-aged women.

🎸 Playlist: Music is my constant companion. The Creative Conversations Soundtrack is a playlist I created based on the visual artists and professional arts workers I interviewed in my Instagram series, Creative Conversations. I listen to that playlist constantly. I also listen to WBLS-Soul Dance Party. It’s a great selection of old-school soul music that you don’t hear on local radio. It will surely get you dancing!

🎙 Podcasts: Katy Hessel’s "The Great Women Artists," Phyllis Hollis’ "Cerebral Women," and Russell Tovey and Robert Diament’s "Talk Art." In many cases you don't have access to public conversations with visual artists. There is nothing that can replace the insight of the artist. I also enjoy "Jemele Hill is Unbothered."

📚 Bedside table: I am currently reading Amanda Gorman’s “Call Us What We Carry.” I read the Saturday New York Times for arts coverage. I’m also reading “Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful.” I am looking forward to seeing that exhibit when it comes to the Columbus Museum this summer.

📲 Most used app: The Calendar app to keep up with appointments, museum events and meetings. It's essential.

🧘 Unplug: I dance to good music. It could be DJ Kemit or D-Nice’s Club Quarantine or DJ Jazzy Jeff’s The Magnificent House Party.